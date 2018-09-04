FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 4, 2018 / 2:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. service member in Afghanistan dies in non-combat incident

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A U.S. service member died in a non-combat related incident in eastern Afghanistan, NATO military headquarters in Kabul said on Tuesday, a day after another American service member was killed in an apparent insider attack.

The service member who died on Tuesday was not identified but the statement said the incident was under investigation.

The incident came a day after one service member was killed and another wounded in eastern Afghanistan in what NATO said appeared to be an insider attack.

Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.