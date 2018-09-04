U.S. service member in Afghanistan dies in non-combat incident

KABUL (Reuters) - A U.S. service member died in a non-combat related incident in eastern Afghanistan, NATO military headquarters in Kabul said on Tuesday, a day after another American service member was killed in an apparent insider attack.

The service member who died on Tuesday was not identified but the statement said the incident was under investigation.

The incident came a day after one service member was killed and another wounded in eastern Afghanistan in what NATO said appeared to be an insider attack.