U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan identified

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. soldier killed in eastern Afghanistan in an apparent insider attack has been identified as Army Command Sergeant Major Timothy Bolyard, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Bolyard, 42, of Thornton, West Virginia, died on Monday of wounds sustained from small arms fire in Logar province, the Pentagon said in a statement.

It said the incident, in which another U.S. service member was wounded, is under investigation.

Insider attacks, often known as “green on blue” attacks in which Afghan service members or attackers wearing Afghan uniforms fire on U.S. or coalition troops, have been a regular feature of the conflict in Afghanistan, although their frequency has diminished in recent years.