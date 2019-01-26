U.S. peace envoy Khalilzad heads to Afghanistan after 'significant progress' in talks with Taliban

FILE PHOTO: Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, Iraq and the United Nations, listens to speakers during a panel discussion on Afghanistan at the Conservative Political Action conference (CPAC) in Washington, February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

KABUL (Reuters) - The U.S. peace envoy leading talks with the Taliban to end the war in Afghanistan on Saturday confirmed that progress had been made in six days of discussions in Qatar.

Zalmay Khalilzad said that no deal had been finalised with the Taliban but he expressed confidence, saying further talks would resume shortly.

“Meetings here were more productive than they have been in the past. We have made significant progress on vital issues,” he said in a tweet.