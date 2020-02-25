U.S. confirms Afghan government agreed to postpone presidential inauguration

Vehicles drive on a crowded road in Kabul, Afghanistan February 22, 2020.REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday confirmed that the Afghan government has agreed to postpone its presidential inauguration, amid an election feud in which both Afghan President Asraf Ghani and his main rival claimed victory in disputed Sept. 28 elections.

Reuters reported on Monday that Washington wanted Ghani to defer his second-term inauguration over concerns it could jeopardize U.S.-led peacemaking efforts, two sources familiar with the matter said.