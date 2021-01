Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken takes questions during his first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said he has asked Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad to stay on as the U.S. special representative to the Afghanistan peace process.

“Yes, we have. We have asked him to continue the vital work” that he conducted during the Trump administration, Blinken told reporters at a briefing.