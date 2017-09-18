FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to send over 3,000 troops to Afghanistan: Mattis
September 18, 2017 / 7:56 PM / a month ago

U.S. to send over 3,000 troops to Afghanistan: Mattis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday the United States would send over 3,000 troops to Afghanistan and that most were either on their way or had been notified of their deployment.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis arrives for a news conference at Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“It is exactly over 3,000 somewhat and frankly I haven’t signed the last of the orders right now as we look at specific, small elements that are going,” Mattis told reporters.

Reuters previously reported that the United States would send about 3,500 additional troops to Afghanistan.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney

