U.S. will need forces in Afghanistan until no insurgency left: Dunford

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will need to keep counterterrorism forces in Afghanistan until there is no insurgency left in the country, the top U.S. general said on Wednesday, suggesting a far longer military presence even after more than 17 years of war.

“I think we will need to maintain a counterterrorism presence as long as an insurgency continues in Afghanistan,” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford said during a congressional hearing.

The United States is currently in talks with the Taliban to seek an end to the nearly 18-year-long conflict.