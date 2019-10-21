U.S. House speaker Pelosi makes unannounced visit to Afghanistan

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) addresses the audience during the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) 2019 Women's Leadership Forum in Washington, U.S. October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other senior members of Congress made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan on Sunday, her office said.

Pelosi, who traveled to Afghanistan after a stop in Jordan, met President Ashraf Ghani and visiting U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper as well as top U.S. military commanders and their troops, according to a statement released after the conclusion of the delegation’s visit.