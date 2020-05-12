World News
May 12, 2020 / 8:11 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Pompeo urges Taliban, Afghan government to bring hospital, funeral attacker to justice

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pauses while speaking at a news conference at the State Department, in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2020. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday called on the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban to cooperate to bring to justice the perpetrators of attacks on a hospital and a funeral that killed dozens of people, including two newborn babies.

Pompeo in a statement called the attack on the hospital in Kabul, which housed a maternity ward, “an act of sheer evil,” and he noted the Taliban denied responsibility for that attack and a suicide bombing on the funeral in eastern Afghanistan.

