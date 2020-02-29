Taliban negotiators in Qatar to sign deal with U.S. to end Afghan war

DOHA (Reuters) - A 31-member Taliban delegation has arrived in Qatar to sign a U.S. troop withdrawal deal that could end the war in Afghanistan, officials of the hardline Islamist group said on Saturday.

The United States and Taliban in Afghanistan are poised to sign a peace deal in the presence of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that is part of a wider push for Afghan reconciliation and an end to the longest U.S. war.

The signing ceremony between the warring sides is set to take place in Qatar’s capital of Doha.