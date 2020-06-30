U.S. should consider sanctions on Russia, key Democrat says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic chairman of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee said on Tuesday the United States should consider sanctions to deter Russia’s “malign” behavior as Democrats pressed for more information on reports that Russia paid the Taliban bounties to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

“We should be considering what sanctions are appropriate to further deter Russia’s malign activities,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff told reporters after receiving a White House briefing on U.S. intelligence on the alleged bounties.