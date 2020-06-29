U.S.
June 29, 2020 / 9:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

White House to brief Democrats on Russia bounty reports on Tuesday

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House officials will brief a number of Democratic lawmakers on reports that Russian military intelligence offered militants bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan, a Democratic congressional aide said on Monday.

The aide to Representative Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, said the briefing would be held at the White House on Tuesday at 8 a.m. (1200 GMT).

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below