WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday the United States must immediately impose sanctions on Russia over reports that Moscow offered Taliban militants money to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

“We must institute sanctions against Russia and we must do it right away,” Pelosi said in an interview with MSNBC.