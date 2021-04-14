U.S. senators to receive classified briefing on Afghanistan: Schumer

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a news conference after the first Democratic luncheon meeting since COVID-19 restrictions went into effect on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. senators will receive a classified briefing on President Joe Biden’s goal of withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.

“I think this is a careful, thought-out plan. Now, there are questions that remain. I’m happy to let you know that the administration has agreed to a classified briefing for all senators which we’ll have shortly so questions can be answered,” Schumer said in an interview with CNN.

“You want to make sure that this Sept. 11 date is ... a date that sticks and it’s not kicking the can down the road.”