Pompeo sees inter-Afghan negotiations in coming days after U.S.-Taliban deal

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference after a signing ceremony between members of Afghanistan's Taliban delegation and U.S. officials in Doha, Qatar February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday expressed hope that negotiations would begin in the coming days between Afghanistan’s government and the Taliban after the United States signed an agreement with the Taliban on a U.S. troop pullout.

Pompeo told CBS’s “Face the Nation” program the agreement signed on Saturday was historic and contained detailed commitments by the Taliban to reduce violence in the country, paving the way for negotiations among the Afghan people on the future of the country for the first time in nearly two decades.

“We are hopeful that there will be inter-Afghan negotiations that commence as well,” Pompeo said, adding that U.S. President Donald Trump would be actively engaged in the process. Pompeo gave no date for Trump’s promised meeting with Taliban leaders.