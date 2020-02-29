Factbox: Reactions to impending signing of U.S. troop withdrawal deal with Taliban

(Reuters) - An agreement to be signed on Saturday between the United States and the Taliban could represent a step toward ending two decades of conflict in Afghanistan that has killed thousands and become America’s longest war.

Members of Afghanistan's Taliban delegation shake hands as they gather ahead of an agreement signing between them and U.S. officials in Doha, Qatar February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari

Here are reactions from diplomats, security experts and Afghan citizens:

AFGHAN CITIZENS:

Esmat, 24, Helmand province:

“I lost a leg in the clashes between the Taliban and security forces. My father was a tribal elder and six years ago when he was traveling with my 10-year-old brother the Taliban attacked them. Both of them were killed. I listen to the radio every day to find out how far the peace talks have progressed. I support this process and pray daily that the war will end and that peace comes to my country. I really hate the war.”

Zarmina, 27, Tehsang, Ghazni province:

“It was midnight when clashes between the Taliban and security forces began. I didn’t know if it was a bomb or a rocket that hit my house. My husband and three daughters were killed. I saw my husband’s head blown off. Two of my daughters are alive but all of us suffer from mental problems now. Yes, I am optimistic about peace talks. Anything for peace is good, we just want peace. I can no longer see anyone’s head blown off. I do not know if peace will be achieved, but it is enough to just end the war.”

Wahida, 19, of Nadir Khil village, Nangarhar province, who lost 12 members of her family in an air strike:

“I lost two brothers, eight sisters, and my parents. I was also seriously injured and not able to walk anymore. Can I forget that incident? When your family dies in front of your eyes and you hear their painful noises and are not able to help them, can you imagine how it feels? If peace comes and the agreement between the Taliban and the Afghan government is done, it will not change my life and bring me back my loved ones. But yes this will change other people’s lives. They will not lose their loved ones and this matters a lot.”

ANALYSTS:

Kate Clark, co-director, Afghanistan Analysts Network:

“This is not yet a peace deal it’s a withdrawal deal.”

“You can’t help hoping for something like a momentum being created by this reduction in violence but it didn’t happen after the Eid ceasefire (in 2018).”

“There are many hopes and many fears and many unknowns. Is the Taliban acting in good faith in terms of wanting to seriously negotiate a political settlement to the war with power sharing? Do they see the Afghan government and other Afghans as equals as negotiating partners? Because they haven’t done so far. Will the Kabul side be able to get together a negotiating team and a coherent line? What does a U.S. troop withdrawal mean?”

GOVERNMENTS, OFFICIALS:

U.S. Embassy in Kabul:

“Today is a monumental day for Afghanistan. It is about making peace & crafting a common brighter future. We stand with Afghanistan.”

Nicholas Kay, NATO Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan:

“Now is the time for Afghanistan’s political leaders to come together in support of peace process. Calm, dialogue and compromise are needed - not unilateral actions. This opportunity for peace shouldn’t be missed.”

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistani foreign minister:

“It’s an important day...hopefully it will set the tone for peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

Pierre Mayaudon, head of EU Delegation in Afghanistan:

“Let the two 29 February events in Kabul and Doha be the pivot that Afghan history needs! EU will be present at both.”