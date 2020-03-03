Chief Taliban negotiator holds call with President Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the National Association of Counties' 2020 Legislative Conference in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban’s chief negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump a few days after the two sides signed a troop withdrawal agreement in Doha, the Taliban’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

“The President of the United States Trump @realDonaldTrump held a phone conversation with the Political Deputy of the Islamic Emirate, the respected Mullah Baradar Akhund. Details later,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter, adding in an emailed statement the call lasted more than 30 minutes.