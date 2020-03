Secretary of State Pompeo to meet Taliban in Doha: State Department

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah, President Ashraf Ghani's political rival, meets with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Kabul, Afghanistan March 23, 2020. Afghanistan's Chief Executive Office/Handout via REUTERS

DOHA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet Taliban officials in Doha on Monday on his way back from a one-day trip to Afghanistan as part of efforts to salvage a historic deal signed with the insurgent group in February.

“Secretary Pompeo is going to meet with Taliban officials in Doha including Mullah Baradar,¬†Taliban’s chief negotiator, to press the Taliban to continue to comply with the agreement signed last month,” said State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.