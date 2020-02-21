World News
February 21, 2020 / 11:56 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Taliban says agreement with U.S. to be signed February 29 in front of international observers

Abdul Qadir Sediqi

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - The United States and the Afghan Taliban will sign an agreement at a ceremony attended by international observers on Feb 29, the Taliban spokesman said in a statement on Friday.

“Both parties will now create a suitable security situation in advance of agreement signing date,” Zabihullah Mujahid said in the statement. Afghan, international and Taliban forces will observe a reduced violence period beginning at midnight (1930 GMT), an Afghan official said.

Writing by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Peter Graff

