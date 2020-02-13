World News
February 13, 2020 / 2:40 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

U.S.-Taliban have negotiated 'proposal' for seven day reduction in violence: Pentagon chief

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Defence Mark Esper speaks at a news conference following a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday that the United States and the Taliban had negotiated a proposal for a seven-day reduction in violence.

“We’ve said all along that the best, if not only, solution in Afghanistan is a political agreement. Progress has been made on this front and we’ll have more to report on that soon,” Esper told reporters during a press conference in Brussels.

“It will be a continual evaluative process as we go forward — if we go forward,” Esper added.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Catherine Evans

