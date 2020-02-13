World News
February 13, 2020 / 5:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pompeo says 'important breakthrough' made in U.S. talks with Taliban

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gestures as he speaks during a joint press conference with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei (not pictured) in Minsk, Belarus, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There has been a ‘pretty important break through’ over the past few days in talks between the United States and the Taliban who have been negotiating for a peace agreement in Afghanistan, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

Speaking to a pool of reporters traveling with him to Munich, Pompeo said President Donald Trump has given the authority to continue the talks and that Washington was seeking a significant reduction in violence before more deeper discussions involving all Afghans can start.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Jonathan Landay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below