Pompeo says 'important breakthrough' made in U.S. talks with Taliban

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gestures as he speaks during a joint press conference with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei (not pictured) in Minsk, Belarus, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There has been a ‘pretty important break through’ over the past few days in talks between the United States and the Taliban who have been negotiating for a peace agreement in Afghanistan, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

Speaking to a pool of reporters traveling with him to Munich, Pompeo said President Donald Trump has given the authority to continue the talks and that Washington was seeking a significant reduction in violence before more deeper discussions involving all Afghans can start.