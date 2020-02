U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while meeting with Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fox Business Network said its report on Wednesday that President Donald Trump has announced a conditional decision for a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan is wrong.

(This story informs that Fox Business says its report is wrong).