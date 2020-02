U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo waves to delegates after addressing the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

(Reuters) - An agreement between the United States and the Afghan Taliban is expected to be signed on Feb. 29, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday.

The United States and the Taliban have been engaged in talks to facilitate a political settlement to end the conflict in Afghanistan and reduce the U.S. presence in the region, the statement added.