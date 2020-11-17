White House's O'Brien says Trump hopes all US troops home by May from Afghanistan, Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Tuesday it is President Donald Trump’s hope that all U.S. troops will be home from Afghanistan and Iraq by May.

O’Brien spoke to reporters after the Pentagon announced troop drawdowns in both Afghanistan and May by January 15, five days before Trump leaves office. “By May it is President Trump’s hope that they’ll all come home safely and in their entirety,” O’Brien said.