February 28, 2020 / 8:05 PM / a few seconds ago

Pompeo to witness signing of U.S.-Taliban deal: Trump

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would witness the signing of a U.S.-Taliban agreement on a withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

The agreement is due to be signed in Doha on Saturday.

Trump in a statement also called on the Taliban and the Afghan government to “seize this opportunity for peace,” and said that if they fulfill their commitments, “We will have a powerful path forward to end the war in Afghanistan and bring our troops home.”

