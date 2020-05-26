Trump says wants full Afghanistan pullout but hasn't set target date

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the he coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the cost of treating diabetes and several other subjects in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed his desire for a full military withdrawal from Afghanistan but added that he had not set a target date, amid speculation he might make ending America’s longest war part of his re-election campaign.

“We’re there 19 years and, yeah, I think that’s enough... We can always go back if we want to,” Trump told a White House news conference.

Asked if the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 26 was a target, Trump said: “No. I have no target. But as soon as (is) reasonable. Over a period of time but as soon as reasonable.”