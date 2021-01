FILE PHOTO: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, wearing a face mask, attends Afghan Independence Day celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan August 18, 2020.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration will send a team to Kabul for consulations on efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Friday.

“The United States is going to send a team to Kabul. We’ll also be talking by videoconference on how to energize the peace process,” Ghani said in an online program sponsored by the Aspen Institute.