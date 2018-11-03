World News
November 3, 2018

U.S. armed forces member killed in Afghanistan insider attack: NATO

KABUL (Reuters) - A member of the U.S. armed forces was killed and another was wounded in an apparent insider attack in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said.

“Initial reports indicate the attacker was a member of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. Initial reports also indicate the attacker was immediately killed by other Afghan Forces,” the Resolute Support mission said in a statement.

Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Alexander Smith

