World News
August 20, 2019 / 4:48 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

U.S. envoy to visit Qatar, Afghanistan for peace talks

FILE PHOTO: U.S. envoy for peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad speaks during a debate at Tolo TV channel in Kabul, Afghanistan April 28, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad will travel to Qatar and Afghanistan on Tuesday to resume talks with the Taliban and the Afghan government on a peace process, the State Department said.

“In Doha, Ambassador Khalilzad will resume talks with the Taliban as part of an overall effort to facilitate a peace process that ends the conflict in Afghanistan,” the department said in a statement. “In Kabul, he will consult with the leadership of the Afghan government on the peace process and encourage full preparation for intra-Afghan negotiations.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Doina Chiacu

