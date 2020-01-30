World News
January 30, 2020 / 4:55 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

U.S. will not completely withdraw forces from Africa: Pentagon chief

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper speaks during a joint news conference with Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday that the United States would not be removing all its forces from Africa, as he carries out a global troop review meant to free up more resources to address challenges from China’s military.

“We are not going to totally withdraw forces from Africa... I know that is the concern of many folks, but again I would say that no decisions have been made yet, this is a process,” Esper said.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

