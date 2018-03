NAIROBI (Reuters) - The United States policy on North Korea executed by the State Department has succeeded, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Friday.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives at Djibouti–Ambouli International Airport in Djibouti, March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“As we’ve seen in the last 24 hours, the policy we’ve put in place (on North Korea) and executed by the State Department has succeeded,” Tillerson told a news conference in the Kenyan capital.