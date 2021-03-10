U.S. approves start-up airline Breeze Airways operations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday issued a final order allowing start-up airline Breeze Airways to begin operations.

The order clears the way for the company to use up to 22 large airplanes in interstate travel. The new Utah-based airline was founded by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, who is also Breeze’s chief executive. Neeleman has vowed Breeze will be “the world’s nicest airline.”