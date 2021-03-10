Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Business News

U.S. approves start-up airline Breeze Airways operations

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday issued a final order allowing start-up airline Breeze Airways to begin operations.

The order clears the way for the company to use up to 22 large airplanes in interstate travel. The new Utah-based airline was founded by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, who is also Breeze’s chief executive. Neeleman has vowed Breeze will be “the world’s nicest airline.”

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up