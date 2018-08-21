U.S. airline Hawaiian to suspend its Beijing flight from October

(Reuters) - Hawaiian Airlines said on Tuesday that it has decided to suspend its thrice-weekly non-stop flight between Honolulu and Beijing after the National Day Golden Week holiday in October.

FILE PHOTO - A Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330-200 takes off at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Louis Nastro

Passengers with tickets for after the end of regular scheduled service will be offered a full refund, or the option of traveling on earlier dates on available flights, the airline, a unit of Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA.O), said in a statement.

Hawaiian, which gave no reason for the suspension, said it intends to return to China and would maintain its sales partnership, sales agent, and its representative office in the country.