August 21, 2018 / 11:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. airline Hawaiian to suspend its Beijing flight from October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hawaiian Airlines said on Tuesday that it has decided to suspend its thrice-weekly non-stop flight between Honolulu and Beijing after the National Day Golden Week holiday in October.

FILE PHOTO - A Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330-200 takes off at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Louis Nastro

Passengers with tickets for after the end of regular scheduled service will be offered a full refund, or the option of traveling on earlier dates on available flights, the airline, a unit of Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA.O), said in a statement.

Hawaiian, which gave no reason for the suspension, said it intends to return to China and would maintain its sales partnership, sales agent, and its representative office in the country.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

