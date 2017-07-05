FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. officials to check Emirates, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines comply with new security measures
#U.S.
July 5, 2017 / 1:56 PM / a month ago

U.S. officials to check Emirates, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines comply with new security measures

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An illustration picture shows a laptop on the screen of an X-ray security scanner, April 7, 2017.Srdjan Zivulovic/Illustration/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - U.S. transport officials will visit Emirates, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines on Wednesday to check that the carriers have implemented the latest U.S. security measures, a spokesman for the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said.

The three airlines have started the process to lift an in-cabin ban on laptops and other large electronic devices on U.S. bound flights by informing TSA they were ready to comply with the measures, TSA spokesman Mike England told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Earlier, Emirates and Turkish Airlines said the United States had lifted the ban on laptops and other devices on U.S.-bound flights. Their announcements came three days after the ban affecting Etihad Airways was lifted on Sunday.

Qatar Airways has not commented.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Susan Fenton

