a month ago
Emirates says laptop ban on U.S. flights lifted
#World News
July 5, 2017 / 6:11 AM / a month ago

Emirates says laptop ban on U.S. flights lifted

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Emirates aircraft are seen at Dubai International Airport, United Arab Emirates May 10, 2016.Ashraf Mohammad/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Emirates [EMIRA.UL], the Middle East's largest airline, said on Wednesday the in-cabin ban on laptops and other large electronic devices on its flights to the United States had been lifted "effective immediately."

"Emirates has been working hard in coordination with various aviation stakeholders and the local authorities to implement heightened security measures and protocols that meet the requirements of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s new security guidelines for all U.S. bound flights," an Emirates spokeswoman said in a statement.

Emirates flies to 12 U.S. cities.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens

