May 11, 2018 / 6:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S., UAE sign pact to resolve airline competition claims: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and United Arab Emirates signed a deal on Friday to resolve U.S. claims that Gulf carriers have received unfair government subsidies, sources briefed on the matter said.

The Emirates airlines logo is seen on the back door of a plane at Dubai International Airport, United Arab Emirates January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

The voluntary agreement, which applies to Etihad and Emirates airline and is expected to be announced next week, is similar to a deal announced in January between the United States and Qatar in which Qatar agreed to release detailed financial information about state-owned Qatar Airways. Since 2015 the largest U.S. carriers have urged the U.S. government to challenge the conduct of the three major Middle Eastern carriers under “Open Skies” agreements. The U.S. airlines contend the Gulf carriers are being unfairly subsidized by their governments with more than $50 billion in subsidies over the last decade.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

