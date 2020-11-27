U.S. finalizes new rules sought by airlines on consumer protections

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department on Friday said it was issuing final rules sought by U.S. airlines to clarify how it defines prohibited unfair or deceptive practices by airlines or ticket agents.

Some Democrats in Congress urged the department to abandon the regulatory effort. Representative Katie Porter said in July that the rule would “weaken enforcement of airline passenger protections.” The Transportation Department argues the new rules provide “greater transparency and predictability on how the department conducts its aviation consumer protection rulemaking and enforcement activities.”