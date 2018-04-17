FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 10:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. airline group says deal reached to fly in Russian airspace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. trade group Airlines for America said on Tuesday that it had been told by the U.S. State Department that a deal had been reached with Russia to allow U.S. airlines to fly in Russian airspace.

“We have received confirmation from the State Department that overflight approvals have been extended through the schedule season, and carriers are continuing to conduct normal operations through Russian airspace,” Airlines for America said in a statement.

Reporting by Davuid Shepardson; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

