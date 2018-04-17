Russia agrees to extend overflight approvals for U.S. carriers: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia has agreed to a six-month extension of overflight approvals for U.S. airlines, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday hours before the agreement on overflights was due to expire.

“Several U.S. airlines have confirmed to us that they have received approvals for these overflights,” the State Department said in a statement ahead of the 7:59 p.m. (2359 GMT) deadline.

Russia’s Transport Ministry has also extended approvals for all cargo flights from Asia to Europe until April 20, and has proposed an alternative route for these flights, which is now being discussed, the department added.