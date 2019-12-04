Technology News
U.S. airline websites briefly down after Google technical issue

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The websites for the three largest U.S. airlines, American Airlines Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc and United Airlines Holdings Inc were briefly down on Wednesday due to a technical issue with Google.

“Google had a brief technical issue that impacted multiple carriers, including American,” American said in a statement. It said the issue had been resolved with no impact to flight operations.

A spokesman for Google’s travel business did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Outage monitoring website DownDetector showed a spike in reports of problems, mainly related to website issues, beginning around 1:30 pm ET, with reports later tapering off.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Franklin Paul

