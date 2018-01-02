FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 2, 2018 / 12:29 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Mechanical trouble aboard U.S. airliner sends four to hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mechanical trouble forced an American Airlines jetliner to return to the gate at Boston’s Logan Airport on Monday and four people were taken to hospitals to be evaluated, an airline spokesman said.

Passengers aboard American Flight 1719 reported an odor in the cabin before the plane was scheduled to leave for Charlotte, North Carolina, spokesman Matt Miller said by telephone.

The plane, an Airbus A319, returned to the gate and three flight attendants and a passenger were taken to hospitals, Miller said. He did not know their conditions.

The airliner was taken out of service because of a mechanical problem that is being investigated, he said. The remaining passengers were put on another plane and flown to Charlotte.

Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney

