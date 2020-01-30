Environment
U.S. environmental groups plan to sue Trump administration on airplane emissions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Environmental groups said on Thursday they plan to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failing to regulate aircraft emissions after a 2016 agency determination that those emissions pose a danger to public health.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Friends of the Earth, represented by Earthjustice, filed a notice of intent to sue the EPA.

Airplanes are the third-largest source of U.S. transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions and the largest not subject to greenhouse gas emissions standards.

The groups said the EPA last year announced it would release a proposed rule by September 2019, but failed to do so. EPA did not immediately comment.

