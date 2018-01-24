FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#World News
January 24, 2018 / 8:38 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Qatar Airways to comply with TSA's tougher cargo screening

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar Airways said on Wednesday it is in talks with the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to comply with their request for their cargo to undergo enhanced screening.

The TSA announced on Monday it would require six Middle East airlines, including Qatar Airways, to toughen cargo security at their hub airports in the region.

“Qatar Airways is aware of the new Air Cargo Advance Screening requirements and is liaising with TSA and ... U.S. regulators to ensure regulatory compliance,” an airline spokeswoman said in an email.

The carriers and airports are Qatar Airways operating out of Doha’s Hamad International Airport, Emirates [EMIRA.UL] operating out of Dubai International Airport, Etihad Airways out of Abu Dhabi International Airport, Saudia operating out of Jeddah’s King Abdul-Aziz International Airport and Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, EgyptAir [EGY.UL] operating out of Cairo International Airport, and Royal Jordanian operating out of Amman’s Queen Alia International Airport.

All cargo originating from those airports will have to be screened and secured under Air Cargo Advance Screening protocols. The TSA said most of the requirements were already being voluntarily applied by airlines around the world.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.