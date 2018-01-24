Qatar Airways to comply with TSA's tougher cargo screening

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar Airways said on Wednesday it is in talks with the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to comply with their request for their cargo to undergo enhanced screening.

The TSA announced on Monday it would require six Middle East airlines, including Qatar Airways, to toughen cargo security at their hub airports in the region.

“Qatar Airways is aware of the new Air Cargo Advance Screening requirements and is liaising with TSA and ... U.S. regulators to ensure regulatory compliance,” an airline spokeswoman said in an email.

The carriers and airports are Qatar Airways operating out of Doha’s Hamad International Airport, Emirates [EMIRA.UL] operating out of Dubai International Airport, Etihad Airways out of Abu Dhabi International Airport, Saudia operating out of Jeddah’s King Abdul-Aziz International Airport and Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, EgyptAir [EGY.UL] operating out of Cairo International Airport, and Royal Jordanian operating out of Amman’s Queen Alia International Airport.

All cargo originating from those airports will have to be screened and secured under Air Cargo Advance Screening protocols. The TSA said most of the requirements were already being voluntarily applied by airlines around the world.