Trump says he will visit tornado-hit Alabama on Friday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he will visit Alabama on Friday, after weekend tornadoes in the southern state left 23 people dead.

Alabama search and rescue teams on Tuesday were going through the wreckage of houses flatted by tornadoes, looking for as many as eight people who remained unaccounted for in the wake of the deadliest U.S. twister outbreak since 2013.

“It’s been a tragic situation,” Trump said at the White House before a ceremony on military veteran suicides. “But a lot of good work is being done. I’m in constant touch with the governor and also the governor of Georgia.”

Trump said details of his trip would be announced later.

On Monday, the president wrote on Twitter that the Federal Emergency Management Agency would be helping the region recover from the devastation.