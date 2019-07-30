Alaska mine developer Northern Dynasty wins U.S. EPA reprieve, shares soar

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Trump administration said on Tuesday it would lift an Obama-era restriction on the world’s biggest undeveloped gold and copper resource owned by Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd, sending the Canadian company’s shares soaring.

Under former U.S. President Barack Obama, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2014 proposed limits on large-scale mining in Alaska’s Bristol Bay area, citing environmental concerns. Under President Donald Trump, the EPA has dismantled scores of environmental rules and Trump rejects mainstream climate science.

Northern Dynasty’s site is near Lake Iliamna in southwestern Alaska between the headwaters of two rivers that drain into Bristol Bay, and is known for its huge salmon runs, wilderness and abundant brown bears.

The development of the mine, near one of the biggest sockeye salmon fisheries on earth, has been fiercely opposed by environmentalists, native groups and fishermen for years.

The proposed restrictions were based on hypothetical scenarios that were different from Northern Dynasty’s submitted permit application, the EPA said in a statement.

Shares of Vancouver-based Northern Dynasty surged to close up 67% at C$1.20, their highest level since March.

“Finally, this Administration has reversed the outrageous federal government overreach inflicted on the State of Alaska by the Obama Administration,” Tom Collier, Chief Executive of Pebble Partnership, which is owned by Northern Dynasty, said in a statement.

The decision eliminates “a preemptive veto of a hypothetical mine and (focuses) EPA’s environmental review on an actual project before the Agency,” EPA General Counsel Matthew Leopold said.

The pebble mine is expected to produce 70 million tons of gold, molybdenum and copper ore a year and create a pit 1,970 feet (600 meters) deep.

The company will still need to go through the permit application process, the EPA said.