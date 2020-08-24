Environment
Pebble Mine owner says can meet U.S. request for mitigation

(Reuters) - A request by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that the owner of the controversial Pebble Mine in Alaska do more to mitigate environmental impacts of the proposed copper-gold mine does not constitute a “delay or pause” in the permitting process, the project’s owner said on Monday.

In a letter dated Aug. 24, Pebble Limited Partnership said it can satisfy the request for additional mitigation and that it would submit a plan “within weeks.”

