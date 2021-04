FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, speaks during an address to attendees at Access Intelligence's SATELLITE 2017 conference in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is in support of a rise in U.S. corporate tax rates, the e-commerce firm’s outgoing chief executive officer Jeff Bezos said on Tuesday.

"We support the Biden Administration's focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure," Bezos said. (bit.ly/3wyr4eo)